Martingale Asset Management L P Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNG opened at $221.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $225.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.