Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.9 %

CLH stock opened at $257.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day moving average of $236.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.42 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.