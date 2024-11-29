Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,896 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,265 shares of company stock valued at $83,336,625 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $636.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.16 and a 200 day moving average of $631.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

