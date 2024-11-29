Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,624 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Markel Group worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,785.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,613.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,590.65. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,809.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

