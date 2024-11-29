Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Maximus Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE MMS opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. Maximus has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $93.97.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 151.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Maximus by 942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 238.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 609.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Maximus by 213.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
