Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Maximus Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMS opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. Maximus has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 151.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Maximus by 942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 238.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 609.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Maximus by 213.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

