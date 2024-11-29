Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 481.9% from the October 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. 155,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

