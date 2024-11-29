Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 481.9% from the October 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mazda Motor Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. 155,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.
About Mazda Motor
