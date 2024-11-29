Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 2801146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Down 10.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.60.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.