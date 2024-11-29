Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Metalpha Technology Trading Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:MATH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Metalpha Technology has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
About Metalpha Technology
