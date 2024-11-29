MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Short Interest Update

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroAlgo stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners owned about 1.94% of MicroAlgo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

MicroAlgo Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MLGO opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $156.00.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.