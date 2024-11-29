MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 28,180 shares.The stock last traded at $82.33 and had previously closed at $81.79.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
