Mobiquity Technologies Receives Approval for Upgrade to OTCQB Market**On November 27, 2024, Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. successfully obtained approval for an upgrade to the OTCQB market, effective November 29, 2024.This development marks a signifi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mobiquity Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Mobiquity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

Featured Articles