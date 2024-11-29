Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 531.4% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mowi ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Mowi ASA Price Performance
Mowi ASA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
