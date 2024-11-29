Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 531.4% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mowi ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MHGVY

Mowi ASA Price Performance

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 8,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,423. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.