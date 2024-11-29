MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, an increase of 555.3% from the October 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiMetaVerse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of MultiMetaVerse as of its most recent SEC filing.

MultiMetaVerse Price Performance

Shares of MMV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 18,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. MultiMetaVerse has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

MultiMetaVerse Company Profile

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectible functional items.

