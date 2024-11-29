Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS CCFN traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. Muncy Columbia Financial has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.00.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Muncy Columbia Financial’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

