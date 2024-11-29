NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in November

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,026.0 days.

NEC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $81.42 during midday trading on Friday. 1,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. NEC has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $97.75.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

