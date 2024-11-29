Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 88,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Neo Lithium Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.50.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Lithium
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.