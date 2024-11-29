NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,963,000 after buying an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,559,000 after buying an additional 452,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after buying an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NEE opened at $78.52 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

