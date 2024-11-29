NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 27.3% in November

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NODK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NI by 38.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NI by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in NI by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NODK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.14. 6,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 million, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

