Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total value of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.46. The trade was a 78.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,906 shares of company stock worth $7,643,252 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

