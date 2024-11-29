Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $266.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.88 and a 52-week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

