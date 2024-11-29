Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $571.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.09 and a 200 day moving average of $461.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.43 and a 1-year high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

