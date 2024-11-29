NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 2434102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

