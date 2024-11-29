NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.14% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

