Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 4,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,486. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.