Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the October 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:JRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $9.69.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
