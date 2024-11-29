Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the October 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

