OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 12,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 123,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
OKYO Pharma Price Performance
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
