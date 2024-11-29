OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 12,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 123,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OKYO

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.