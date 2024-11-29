OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
OPGN stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
About OpGen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.