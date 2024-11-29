Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading 6.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

