Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.13. 280,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,154,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,228. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,425 shares of company stock valued at $329,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth about $67,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

