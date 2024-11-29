Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 10% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.64 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 161.64 ($2.05). Approximately 101,398,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,224% from the average daily volume of 2,345,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.90 ($1.86).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.58) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.99).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,593,387.69). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 306 shares of company stock worth $44,850. Company insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.