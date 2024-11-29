Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 10% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.64 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 161.64 ($2.05). Approximately 101,398,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,224% from the average daily volume of 2,345,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.90 ($1.86).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.58) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.95. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.07 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,593,387.69). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 306 shares of company stock worth $44,850. Company insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

