PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) were down 0.3% on Friday. The company traded as low as $85.82 and last traded at $86.34. Approximately 1,467,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,242,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

