Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st.
Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Global Private Credit Trust
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.