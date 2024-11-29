Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.