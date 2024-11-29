PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the October 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

