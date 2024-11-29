PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and traded as high as $95.39. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $95.29, with a volume of 18,616 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

