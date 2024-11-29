Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,700 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,906,899 shares in the company, valued at $23,073,477.90. This represents a 0.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.
- On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE MIO opened at $12.28 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter.
