Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,700 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,906,899 shares in the company, valued at $23,073,477.90. This represents a 0.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MIO opened at $12.28 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.