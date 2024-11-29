Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 864.7% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Piraeus Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 89,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
About Piraeus Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Piraeus Financial
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.