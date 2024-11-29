Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 864.7% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Piraeus Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 89,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

