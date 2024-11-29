PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

PLDT Trading Up 9.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.