PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
PLDT Trading Up 9.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PLDT
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.