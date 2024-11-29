PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,979.0 days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of PCELF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. PowerCell Sweden AB has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells stacks and fuel cell systems in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Netherlands, the United States, Norway, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Marine, Off-Road, On-Road, And Power Generation segments. The company offers Power Generation 5, a system that is used for integration with the customized output to a certain power and voltage target; Power Generation System 200, a compact fuel cell system that operates low inlet pressures for various renewable fuels; and Power Generation System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high-power output and robust construction.

