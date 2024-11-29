Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Primo Water by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 215.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,579 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

