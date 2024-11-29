Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Analysis

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Priority Technology and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.78%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

11.5% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Priority Technology has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $755.61 million 0.95 -$1.31 million ($0.42) -22.14 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 1.96% -15.86% 1.52% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Priority Technology beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

