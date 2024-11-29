Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

