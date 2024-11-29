Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,209 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 219,722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0705 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

