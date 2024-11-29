Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

