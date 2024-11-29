Private Trust Co. NA Has $239,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.45.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

