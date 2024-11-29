Private Trust Co. NA Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 94,550 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,477,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.64 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.