Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.83.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

