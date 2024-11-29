Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 5,306.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 31,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1812 dividend. This is an increase from Procure Space ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFOFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Procure Space ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

Featured Articles

