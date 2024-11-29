Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 5,306.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 31,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1812 dividend. This is an increase from Procure Space ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

About Procure Space ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF ( NASDAQ:UFO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Procure Space ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.