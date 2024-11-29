ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 14,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 16,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Online Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.