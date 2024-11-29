Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Proximus Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BGAOY

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.