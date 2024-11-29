PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.10 and last traded at $144.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.94.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09.

About PSP Swiss Property

(Get Free Report)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It also owns office and commercial properties, and development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.